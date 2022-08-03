English
    Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

    New Delhi, Aug 3 The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019..

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Lok Sabha (File Picture)

    The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019.

    It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

    The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 05:42 pm
