Govt wants to discuss global warming over price rise, joblessness: Derek O'Brien

Dec 15, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.

Derek O’Brien,

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.

"Opposition parties including TMC want #Parliament to discuss now: 1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts 2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya 3. Unemployment 4. Price rise 5. Misuse of central agencies 6. China GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming," tweeted O'Brien.

