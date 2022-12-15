English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th Dec, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Govt wants to discuss global warming over price rise, joblessness: Derek O'Brien

    On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.

    PTI
    December 15, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Derek O’Brien,

    Derek O’Brien,

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.

    On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.

    "Opposition parties including TMC want #Parliament to discuss now: 1. Federal structure. Economic blockade destabilizing state govts 2. NE issues, focus Meghalaya 3. Unemployment 4. Price rise 5. Misuse of central agencies 6. China GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discuss Global Warming," tweeted O'Brien.
    PTI
    Tags: #Derek O’Brien #global warming #India #Politics #price rise
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:58 am