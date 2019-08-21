Govt using ED, CBI and sections of the media to character assassinate P Chidambaram: Rahul Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 21 accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.
The Delhi High Court had on August 20 refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.
