Govt using ED, CBI and sections of the media to character assassinate P Chidambaram: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 21 accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.

The Delhi High Court had on August 20 refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates related to the INX Media case