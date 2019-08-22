App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt using CBI, ED as 'personal revenge-seeking departments': Congress

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister Chidambaram was arrested last night amid high drama by the CBI and he spent the night at a agency guest house.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP government over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing it of using the CBI and the ED as "personal revenge-seeking departments".

"Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He further said that while many accused in the INX Media case have not been arrested, a senior politician has been arrested without any legal basis.

related news

"Government using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments for the party in power as also those ruling country", Surjewala charged.

"A seasoned politician was arrested on the statement of a woman charged with murder of her own daughter", says Surjewala referring to Indrani Mukherjea

He further alleged that "false charges" were being heaped on senior political rivals to "silence" everyone in country.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 11:06 am

