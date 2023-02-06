English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Govt throwing people out of their homes in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

    Mehbooba Mufti also said that China has occupied more than 2,000 square kilometres of land and the government is tight-lipped.

    Sohil Sehran
    February 06, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST
    Mehbooba Mufti

    Mehbooba Mufti

    People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on February 6 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Paprty-led Centre gave 45,000 hectare of land to a conman, while people in Jammu and Kashmir are being thrown out of their homes.

    “J&K has become Palestine, where bulldozers are being used to demolish the houses of poor people, who have been living there for ages. Their land is being taken by the government saying they had illegally occupied it. The government is not talking about the conman, who has been given 45,000 hectare of land,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

    The former chief minister appealed to leaders of opposition parties to raise voices in support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly are suffering at the hands of the government.

    “The distance between J&K and New Delhi has increased following which we have to come to the national capital to raise our concerns. I appeal to senior leaders of all opposition parties to talk about the growing problems in the Union Territory,” said Mehbooba Mufti.