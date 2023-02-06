Govt throwing people out of their homes in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on February 6 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Paprty-led Centre gave 45,000 hectare of land to a conman, while people in Jammu and Kashmir are being thrown out of their homes.

“J&K has become Palestine, where bulldozers are being used to demolish the houses of poor people, who have been living there for ages. Their land is being taken by the government saying they had illegally occupied it. The government is not talking about the conman, who has been given 45,000 hectare of land,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

The former chief minister appealed to leaders of opposition parties to raise voices in support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly are suffering at the hands of the government.

“The distance between J&K and New Delhi has increased following which we have to come to the national capital to raise our concerns. I appeal to senior leaders of all opposition parties to talk about the growing problems in the Union Territory,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

Taking a dig at Centre, Mehbooba Mufti also said that China has occupied more than 2,000 square kilometres of land and the government is tight-lipped.

“The government is not taking action against China, but rendering its own people homeless. The administration is lying that land is being taken from only rich people, it’s targeting poor people,” alleged Mehbooba.

Mehbooba was speaking in New Delhi in the backdrop of a demolition drive carried out by the J&K administration. The authorities are retrieving the state land, which it claims has been illegally occupied by people.

As the drive continues, protests have erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The political parties in the Union Territory are demanding the implementation of a policy so that people don’t have to suffer.

Mehbooba Mufti also alleged that the Centre wants to keep the pot boiling in Kashmir to fetch votes in the rest of the states.