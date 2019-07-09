App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt taking steps to check leakage of foodgrains: Ram Vilas Paswan

The minister said as on June 1, 2019, FCI has 563 depots and godowns across India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has taken a number of steps to check leakage of foodgrains from FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) godowns that include electronic surveillance and police action against the guilty, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 9.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the steps taken to check leakage of foodgrains from Food Corporation of India (FCI) and CWC godowns include installation of barbed wire fencing on boundary walls and provision of high mast lights in godowns and complexes.

Paswan said deployment of security staff of FCI as well as other agencies, security inspections as well as surprise checks of depots, installation of CCTV cameras to enhance electronic surveillance and disciplinary action, including police cases, in case of leakage are other key steps.

The minister said as on June 1, 2019, FCI has 563 depots and godowns across India. Out of these, 532 are operational, while remaining are either let out to state governments or non-operational due to various reasons.

The CWC operates 421 warehouses for storage of foodgrains and other notified commodities, he said.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 01:11 pm

