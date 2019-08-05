App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt silence on J&K 'criminal', say PDP Rajya Sabha MPs

In a letter written to opposition members, the MPs said that they wanted to highlight the plight of common citizens of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@PIB_India

The government's silence on Jammu and Kashmir is "criminal", PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz said as they appealed to opposition parties for support in demanding an explanation from the government on the Kashmir issue.

"There is a situation of chaos and uncertainty all around. People do not know what is cooking between the top brasses of the present government vis-a-vis the Kashmir issue.

"Over the past few days we have seen some of the most irresponsible speculation regarding Kashmir, be it revocation of Article 35A, Article 370 or trifurcation of the state.

Yet the truthfulness of these statements cannot be ruled out owing to the criminal silence of the central government over the same. We would like to reinforce that the Kashmir issue is a political issue and needs to be addressed politically," they said in the letter dated August 4.

They further appealed to all the leaders who have some concern for the people of Kashmir to support them in Parliament in seeking answers from the government.

They said all Kashmiris were looking at the Parliamentarians for an answer -- whether the people of Kashmir really mean anything to India.

"There is a desperate urge to tell reality to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and we are very hopeful that you will join us in seeking clarification from the government," the letter said.

Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile Internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:59 am

