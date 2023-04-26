 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt should talk to locals opposing refinery, find alternative site if issue not resolved: Sharad Pawar

Apr 26, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Sharad Pawar spoke to reporters here after state industries minister Uday Samant met him to discuss the issue.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government should hold a dialogue with local villagers who are opposing a refinery project in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

If the issue was not resolved even after that, an alternative site should be found, he said.

Pawar spoke to reporters here after state industries minister Uday Samant met him to discuss the issue.

Residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri district's Rajapur tehsil, more than 400 km from Mumbai, are up in arms against the project and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, the NCP's allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, are supporting them.