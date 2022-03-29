English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi also accused the Centre and the Telangana government of politicising the issue and asked them to stop harassing the farmers.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voiced support to Telangana farmers on Tuesday and said the government should procure every grain of paddy produced by them. He also accused the Centre and the Telangana government of politicising the issue and asked them to stop harassing the farmers.

    "It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility of procuring paddy produced by Telangana farmers and politicising the issue," Gandhi said in a tweet in Telugu. "Stop harassing farmers with anti-farmer activities and buy every grain produced in Telangana," he added.

    "The Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers until every seed produced in Telangana is procured," Gandhi said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #farmers #India #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.