App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt shields 'suit-boot wallas', calls probe against them 'investigative adventurism': Congress

The attack by the opposition party came following Union Minister Arun Jaitley's advice to the CBI last week to avoid "adventurism" and concentrate only on the bull's eye, after the probe agency named banking doyen K V Kamath and virtual who's who of the sector for questioning in the alleged fraud case against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of stalling probe against corporate bigwigs, saying that when opposition leaders are "persecuted" by probe agencies, it is termed as investigative integrity, but when "suit-boot wallas" are arraigned, it becomes "investigative adventurism".

The attack by the opposition party came following Union Minister Arun Jaitley's advice to the CBI last week to avoid "adventurism" and concentrate only on the bull's eye, after the probe agency named banking doyen K V Kamath and virtual who's who of the sector for questioning in the alleged fraud case against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also questioned the alleged withdrawal of an SIT probe by the Uttar Pradesh government against businessman Arvind Goel and demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and "interim" Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Refering to Jaitley's remarks, Tewari said: "It is not often that a very senior member of the government writes a blog virtually lambasting the investigative apparatus of indulging in investigative adventurism."

related news

"When opposition leaders are persecuted, it is investigative integrity but when 'suit-boot wallas' are arraigned, it becomes investigative adventurism," he said at a press conference.

Tewari alleged that the government has one standard when it comes to "protecting and patronising the suit-boot wallas" and relatives of officers and a completely different standard when these very investigative agencies are let loose to "falsely hound and persecute" opposition leaders.

Citing a media report and documentary "evidence", Tewari said the allegation against Goel is that about 200 acres of land was allegedly purchased by using 30 companies which were ostensibly found to be shell companies.

First Adityanath ordered an investigation by an Special Investigative Team against Goel and a few days later withdrew the probe on the grounds that there is "no irregularity in these transactions and it does not require any further investigation and status-quo should be maintained because in the absence of any facts, the accused is facing acute mental harassment", Tewari said.

"Now the first question which arises is that since when has investigation started to be withdrawn because the NDA-BJP government has become sensitive to something called mental harassment. By all parameters or by all yardsticks they have actually done a Ph.D. in mental harassment over the past 56 months," the Congress spokesperson said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.