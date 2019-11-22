Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to "pamper" some private players.

Government is selling family silver of the country to pursue privatisation and is doing so without Parliament scrutiny, he said while speaking after Question Hour.

Chowdhury said, "Government is selling profit-making PSUs to pamper some private players."

The Speaker then told him that the time alloted to him was over.

At this point, Congress members along with Chowdhury walked out of the House.