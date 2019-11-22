App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Government is selling family silver of the country to pursue privatisation and is doing so without Parliament scrutiny, he said while speaking after Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to "pamper" some private players.

Chowdhury said, "Government is selling profit-making PSUs to pamper some private players."

The Speaker then told him that the time alloted to him was over.

At this point, Congress members along with Chowdhury walked out of the House.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved strategic disinvestment in five public sector undertakings including BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India and Concor.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Economy #private players #PSU

