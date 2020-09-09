172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|govt-selling-countrys-assets-shameful-rahul-gandhi-5815241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt selling country's assets 'shameful': Rahul Gandhi

"Modi ji is running the "Sell Government Companies" campaign. The country's assets are being sold one by one to make up for their own economic mess," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets to recover its economic losses and described as "shameful" reports of the sale of stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

"Modi ji is running the "Sell Government Companies" campaign. The country's assets are being sold one by one to make up for their own economic mess," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Selling LIC is another shameful attempt of the Modi government while setting aside the future and trust of the people," he said.

Close
There are reports that the government may divest its stake by 25 per cent in the public sector LIC, which is fully owned by it at present.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 08:44 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.