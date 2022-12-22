 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt selectively picking on Bharat Jodo Yatra citing Covid concerns: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Targeting the BJP, Ramesh told a press conference that politics is being played on a serious public health issue.

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said its letter to Rahul Gandhi over following Covid protocols in the march was based on concerns raised by three BJP MPs and not on advice of experts or scientists. His statement came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

The yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir, is in Haryana, after covering Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh said, "If there is advice of experts or any protocol is to be followed on the advice of any medical health, public health or scientific institution, it becomes our responsibility to follow that. We will oppose a political protocol but not a scientific protocol." He said Mandaviya in his letter to Gandhi cited concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus. "The letter is not based on any scientific advise or advice from experts, but on basis of letters of MPs, and the health minister suddenly writes to Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh said.

He asserted that each "Bharatyatri" taking part in the yatra is fully vaccinated and "many have also got a booster dose". "There has not been a single case of Covid in the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Ramesh told a press conference that politics is being played on a serious public health issue. This is being done since the Covid outbreak in the country in 2020, he said, adding politicisation of such a matter is wrong and the government is "selectively picking" on the yatra.

Parliament (which is in session) should be adjourned if the situation is serious, wearing of masks should be made mandatory and international flights stopped, he said.