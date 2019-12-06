App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt seeks apology from Congress MPs for behaviour towards Smriti Irani

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Friday sought an apology from two Lok Sabha members of the Congress for their "threatening position" towards Union Minister Smriti Irani, when she was speaking on the Unnao rape issue in the House.

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

Ruling BJP members accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging towards Irani when she was speaking in the House.

BJP's Sangeeta Singh Deo described it as a "black day in the temple of democracy."

Sangeeta said Irani did not make any derogatory and inflammatory remarks.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Congress #Politics India #Smriti Irani

