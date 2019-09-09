App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt scraped section 370 due to firm determination: Rajnath Singh

Lauding the youths of the country at the closing ceremony of 11th National Youth Summit here, Singh said all wars, including the one in Kargil, were won by young soldiers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP government could fulfill its promise of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir due to its firm determination and the party's aim was nation-building and not just to stay in power.

Lauding the youths of the country at the closing ceremony of 11th National Youth Summit here, Singh said all wars, including the one in Kargil, were won by young soldiers.

The summit was inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

Close

The defence minister said the young generation is the main power of the country.

related news

"During emergency, when the fundamental rights of the countrymen were infringed by the government, at that time the youths of the country led the movement against emergency," he said.

"We are planning to organize meetings of our coming generation with our soldiers on the borders so that they may learn that how the army is protecting the country. In South Korea, Indian youths are performing their duties with excellence. A minister of South Korea told me," Singh said.

The Summit was attended by youths of 27 cities of 10 states. Local parliamentarian V K Singh was also present at the summit.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Artilce 370 #India #Politics #Rajnath Singh

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.