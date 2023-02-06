Govt scared of holding discussion on Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 6 said the government is scared of having any discussion on Adani in Parliament.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are using their might to ensure, Adani’s name isn’t discussed during the session.

“For the last three years, I’ve been raising this issue of Hum Do Hamare Do. And I want there should be a discussion on this issue so that people get to know about reality,” said Gandhi.

He alleged that there has been a corruption of cores and India’s infrastructure has been captured.

“There should be a debate on who’s supporting Adani so that people get to know,” said Gandhi while addressing media persons at Constitution Club. His comments came hours after both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the third consecutive day. The opposition members were demanding a debate on the Hindenburg-Adani row and notices were also given by MPs. Earlier in the day, opposition members also held a meeting inside the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy for the session. Later, the members held a protest against the government near Gandhi Statue for not allowing discussion in both the Houses on Adani.

Moneycontrol News