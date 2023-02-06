English
    Govt scared of holding discussion on Adani: Rahul Gandhi

    The opposition members were demanding a debate on the Hindenburg-Adani row and notices were also given by MPs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi_Congress__

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 6 said the government is scared of having any discussion on Adani in Parliament.

    Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are using their might to ensure, Adani’s name isn’t discussed during the session.

    “For the last three years, I’ve been raising this issue of Hum Do Hamare Do. And I want there should be a discussion on this issue so that people get to know about reality,” said Gandhi.

    He alleged that there has been a corruption of cores and India’s infrastructure has been captured.