App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt run by dynasty cannot serve people: Amit Shah

The Congress had brought the "third G" into the fray after the "two Gs -- Sonia G and Rahul G" to indulge in more corruption, he told a public rally here in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah mocked the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a Congress general secretary on Tuesday and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people, but could only provide a "majboor" (helpless) government.

The Congress had brought the "third G" into the fray after the "two Gs -- Sonia G and Rahul G" to indulge in more corruption, he told a public rally here in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Referring to the 2G scam that dogged the Congress-led UPA-2 regime, Shah said the opposition party wanted to indulge in more corruption now with the induction of the "third G -- Priyanka G".

"I am here to tell you that during the 10 years of the UPA rule under (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh, there were only two Gs -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We had then witnessed the 2G scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Now, if the third G joins the 2Gs, what will be the amount of the scam?

related news

"The Congress has made a long-term plan of indulging in corruption by joining the 2Gs and the third G," he said.

Shah's comments came in the backdrop of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being appointed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi last week.

Stating that the Congress and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal were both sides of the same coin as both parties were run by dynasties, the BJP chief said like Rahul Gandhi was there to take over his party's reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi, in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take charge of the TMC after her.

"Dynasties cannot serve the country well. The dynasts say the country needs a majboor (helpless) government, but the BJP says it needs a majboot (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi and the BJP can provide a majboot government at the Centre," he said.

Asking the people whether the country needed a "leader" or a "dealer", Shah said only the saffron party could provide a government headed by a leader and the Opposition wanted to throw up a government led by "dealers and brokers".

Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, Shah had held a rally in Malda last week, where he had scoffed at the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a grand alliance.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.