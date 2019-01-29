App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt run by a dynasty cannot serve the people: Amit Shah

"Narendra Modi will get elected as prime minister again after the Lok Sabha election. But in West Bengal, the polls will be about restoring democracy," Shah told a rally here.

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday mocked Priyanka Gandhi's decision to join politics and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor (helpless) government".

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be about restoring democracy in the state.

Mocking the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics, he said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people but could only provide a "majboor government".

"During the UPA rule, we had witnessed huge scams such as 2G. Now the third G has jumped on the bandwagon.... Now we have Priyanka G (Gandhi).
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

