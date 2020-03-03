App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence after Holi: Lok Sabha speaker

Amid uproar in the House by members demanding an immediate discussion on the issue,the speaker said the matter can be taken up after the festival.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in Delhi after Holi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Proceedings have been disrupted in Lok Sabha over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

Proceedings have been disrupted in Lok Sabha over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

Over 40 people have been killed and 200 injured in violence in northeast Delhi.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Delhi violence #India #Lok Sabha Speaker #Om Birla #Politics

