you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt ready for discussions on crime against women: Rajnath Singh

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issue of crime against women and willing to explore stringent provisions in laws to check incidents like the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

"We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents," he said.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Crime #India #Politics #Rajnath Singh #rape

