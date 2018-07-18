App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt ready for discussion on any issue in Parliament: PM Modi

Modi told reporters that discussion on several issues is necessary in national interest and urged political parties to make maximum use of the time available in the session, which will continue till August 10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Calling for extensive discussion in Parliament's Monsoon session which began here today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was ready for debate on any issue raised by political parties.

Modi told reporters that discussion on several issues is necessary in national interest and urged political parties to make maximum use of the time available in the session, which will continue till August 10.

He said he had always hoped for a productive session and striven for this and his government would continue to do so.

"Any party wants to raise any issue, this government is ready for a discussion," he told reporters just before the beginning of the session.

The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that it will always help his government in decision making.

Referring to the ongoing Monsoon season, he said some parts of the country have received less rain and some others are facing different problems. He called for discussion on these issues.

The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament's functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 11:40 am

tags #India #monsoon session #Narendra Modi #Parliament #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.