Govt privatising profit & nationalising loss, says Rahul Gandhi; supports bank strike

Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of "privatising profit" and "nationalising loss". "Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security," Gandhi tweeted.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country's financial security.

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.

"I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.

The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday.

Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.
PTI
first published: Mar 16, 2021 11:14 am

