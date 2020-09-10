172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|govt-policies-have-caused-loss-of-crores-of-jobs-historic-fall-in-gdp-rahul-gandhi-5820841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt policies have caused 'loss of crores of jobs', 'historic fall' in GDP: Rahul Gandhi

"The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Rahul Gandhi alleged in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on September 10, alleged that the policies of the Centre had caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government "listen to their voice". He urged people to be a part of the Congress's 'Speak Up for Jobs' campaign being run on September 10 from 10 AM for 10 hours.

"The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Gandhi alleged in a tweet.

"It has crushed the future of India's youth. Let's make the Govt listen to their voice," the former Congress chief said.

Close

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the promise was of providing two crore jobs every year and claimed that instead of providing 12 crore jobs in six years, 14 crore jobs were "snatched away".

The youth has now woken up and demands an answer, he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "One devastating policy after another, BJP has snatched away the livelihoods of crores of Indians & pushed our youth into a bleak future."

"Join our #SpeakUpForJobs campaign & raise your voices against BJP's misadventures," the party tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:46 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.