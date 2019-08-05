Govt playing with fire, says M Veerappa Moily on scrapping of Article 370

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on August 5 the NDA government was playing with fire by scrapping Article 370 just to fulfil its political agenda without taking the consensus of the country and holding appropriate consultations with stakeholders.

Calling the move an assault on the federal structure of democracy, the former Union minister said the notification issued by President Ram Nath Kovind to scrap Article 370 conferring special status to Jammu and Kashmir is "unethical, illegal and also unconstitutional" and "intends to rewrite the history of Kashmir nay - India".

The status conferred under the statesmanship of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been well tested by "Constitutional history", Moily, also the former Karnataka chief minister, said and alleged the President has issued the notification without the sanction of the Parliament.

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, "With the Indian economy in turmoil, the centre is playing out a dangerous game in Kashmir."

Stating that fear has gripped the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Rao said an unprecedented tense situation emerged as the Union Cabinet met on August 5.