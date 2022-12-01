 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt plans to introduce 16 new bills in upcoming Winter session of Parliament

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

The National Dental Commission Bill, which seeks to set up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, is also in the tentative session agenda of the government.

The government has planned to introduce 16 new bills, including the one which seeks to increase accountability and reform electoral process in multi-state cooperative societies, in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, another measure the Health Ministry plans to introduce, seeks to set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, is being introduced with an objective of strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process in the multi-state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of 97th Constitution amendment.

It also aims to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies.

The Cantonment Bill, 2022, is another draft law the government proposes to bring in the session which will conclude on December 29.