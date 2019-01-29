App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt petition on Ayodhya land 'insidious': Asaduddin Owaisi

"This insidious attempt by the Central Government should not be ignored. They're trying everything in their capacity to prevent a fair and independent adjudication of the Babri Masjid dispute," the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Describing the Centre's plea in the Supreme Court to return excess land acquired by it in Ayodhya to their original owners as "insidious", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said the NDA Government was trying to prevent fair adjudication of the dispute.

"This insidious attempt by the Central Government should not be ignored. They're trying everything in their capacity to prevent a fair and independent adjudication of the Babri Masjid dispute," the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader tweeted.

In 2003, the apex court held that unless the dispute was resolved, status quo had to be maintained over surplus land, he said. "Govt knows this, threatening the judicial process like this is another (failed) attempt to save BJP from their rapidly diminishing political fortunes,"the Lok Sabha MP said in another tweet.

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners.

In his officialFacebook page, the AIMIM leader alleged thattheCentres pleawas another example of bringing the "political fight of the Central government in the court room."

Owaisi said in 1993, the apex court passed orders that all parties should wait till disputes are resolved. At this stage, the Centre filing such an application for return of 50-60 acres land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas after 3-4 orders rejecting the same, "is completely frivolous and superfluous and full with politics," he said in the Facebook post.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Asaduddin Owaisi #Ayodhya #government #India #Politics

