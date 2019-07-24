App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt passing bills in Parliament with 'zero scrutiny': Derek O' Brien

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The TMC on July 24 charged that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny" and said a united Opposition cannot be "steamrolled".

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien charged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill".

"Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what ? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament," he tweeted.

Close

He had earlier on July 23 alleged that the government was trying to bulldoze the opposition.

"Will not be surprised if Govt lists RTI Bill for passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Be assured,we will do what it takes to preserve Parliamentary democracy.14 Bills already passed with ZERO scrutiny by Parliament committees. Constructive Opposition can't be steamrolled.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are listed for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on July 24.

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill amending the Right To Information Act, amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a "toothless tiger".

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 10:43 am

tags #India #Politics #RTI Bill

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.