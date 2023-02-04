English
    Govt openly displaying its anti-minority policy as if it was badge of honour: P Chidambaram

    In a written reply in Lok Sabha earlier this week, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani had said, ”As the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme overlaps with various fellowship schemes for higher education, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23.”

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    P Chidambaram said that the Union Budget should also focus on the danger of falling consumption leading to lower standards of living due to high unemployment rate, layoffs and inflation.

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the Centre for discontinuing the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, alleging that the government is on an ”overdrive” to make life more difficult for students from minority communities.

    In a written reply in Lok Sabha earlier this week, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani had said, ”As the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme overlaps with various fellowship schemes for higher education, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23.”

    In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, ”The government’s excuse for scrapping the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and the subsidy for education loans to study abroad to minority students is grossly irrational and arbitrary.”

    Even admitting that there are ”overlapping” schemes, is the fellowship and subsidy to minority students the only schemes that overlap with another scheme, the former Union finance minister asked.