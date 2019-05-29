App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt offices around Rashtrapati Bhavan to close early on May 30 for swearing-in ceremony

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India | USD 495.7 billion: Debt-to-GDP Ratio of 69.50% - India’s imports are not compensated by exports as imports have been slightly higher in terms of volume and value. Yet, India’s economy is growing and is reducing India’s debt. (Reuters)
India | USD 495.7 billion: Debt-to-GDP Ratio of 69.50% - India’s imports are not compensated by exports as imports have been slightly higher in terms of volume and value. Yet, India’s economy is growing and is reducing India’s debt. (Reuters)
Whatsapp

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close early on on May 30 in view of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7 pm Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
First Published on May 29, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Nick Jonas announces Blood, a memoir of the Jonas Brothers' musical tr ...

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Katrina Kaif on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: I am unaware of wh ...

Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to a troll who called him 'double s ...

Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Mother India

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Have Been Around Too Long to be Disappointed or Elated by Box Office R ...

Lucknow Metro Security Guards Allegedly Stop Burqa Clad Women from Boa ...

Delhi Airport to Adopt Taxibots, Help Reduce Emissions

Dhoni, The Wall? Crazy Stat Shows How His Defensive Ability Holds Indi ...

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Pre-admission Enrolment Starts from ...

Kejriwal Admits Modi Wave 'Rubbed Off on Delhi' But Insists AAP Will W ...

Huawei May Call Its Android Alternative Ark OS, if The EU Trademark Fi ...

Huma Qureshi Joins Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell in Zack Snyder's 'Army ...

The Paradox of Rahul Gandhi: Why Congress's Biggest Weakness is Also I ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Expect the unexpected as PM decides on composition o ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Time for bold reforms; resized restructure

PM Modi to host Chinese president Xi Jinping for an informal summit, s ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,900; PSU banks, met ...

Hindustan Copper shares rise after state-run firm's net profit jumps 8 ...

Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit for third day in a row; stock d ...

Stay away from pharma stocks, specifically Sun Pharma, says stock expe ...

Rajasthan Congress in disarray; all guns trained on Ashok Gehlot for f ...

Payal Tadvi suicide case: All three accused doctors arrested for abett ...

Two-member NIA team reaches Colombo to probe possible Islamic State li ...

Jet Airways revival: Asking banks to write-off Rs 8,500-cr outstanding ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Erratic serves, piling double faults prove Jelena Os ...

Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, ...

Writer-actor Dhruv Sehgal on his struggle to hold on to the Little Thi ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.