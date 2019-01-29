App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt not touching disputed land: BJP on Centre plea in Supreme Court on Ayodhya

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters it would be up to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas what it does with the land returned to it and the government would not interfere in that.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Defending the government's plea in the Supreme Court to return excess land acquired by it in Ayodhya to their original owners, the BJP on Tuesday said the Centre is not touching the disputed area.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters it would be up to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas what it does with the land returned to it and the government would not interfere in that.

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners, including the Nyas.

"Govt is not touching the disputed land," Javadakar said at a press conference hours after the government filed its plea in the apex court.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:22 pm

