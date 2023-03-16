 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Mallikarjun Kharge

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the United Kingdom have rocked Parliament, with both Houses failing to transact any significant business on the first three days of the Budget session's second half.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the government of instigating the Opposition and not letting Parliament function to avoid a discussion on the Adani issue and its "failures".

He also reiterated that there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK.

"Is there untouchability or not, it is there, so if someone goes abroad that person will talk about it likewise democracy is being trampled upon, we were demonstrating peacefully yesterday, who stopped us? They put women constables in the front to try and stop us," Kharge alleged.