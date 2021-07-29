MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Govt not allowing Opposition to discuss issues of national importance in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the repeal of the new farm laws in Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 27 attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 27 attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people and India is now reaping its "dreadful consequences".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 29 asked the government not to waste more time of Parliament and let the opposition raise issues of inflation, farmers and Pegasus in the House.

He also said that the foundation of India's democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of people and discuss issues of national importance, but the Modi government is not allowing this to happen.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the repeal of the new farm laws in Parliament.

"The foundation of our democracy is that Parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and should discuss issues of national importance. The Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work.Don't waste more time of the Parliament, let them talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus," Gandhi said on Twitter.

There continues to be a deadlock in Parliament over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion and a Supreme Court monitored probe into it while the government is saying it has not done any snooping.

Close

Related stories

Opposition members have been giving adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to allow the Pegasus issue to be discussed, which have been rejected by the chair.

Congress and other opposition leaders have given such notices on Thursday also.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Parliament #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jul 29, 2021 11:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.