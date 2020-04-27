Govt must make public details of all purchases made to fight COVID-19: Congress

The Congress on Monday demanded that the government should make public details of all purchases made in the last month to fight COVID-19, alleging that huge profiteering was being made at this time of crisis.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the government should ensure that huge profiteering in the procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19 be stopped immediately.

"There seems to be absolute anarchy in the procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19," he said at a press conference via video conferencing.

"We would like to demand from the Health Ministry and the government to make public all procurements made with regard to equipment to fight COVID-19 for testing, PPEs and ventilators. All those transactions must be transparently placed in public domain," he said.

Referring to a company engaged in supply of testing kits, he alleged that kits purchased at Rs 245 were being sold by the same company to ICMR at Rs 600 each while the same to Tamil Nadu government were sold at Rs 400 each.

He said the matter came to light in a petition before the Delhi High Court by a company supplying such equipment.











