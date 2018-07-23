App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt misled nation on Rafale deal: Congress

Former defence minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony said the government's claim that a secrecy clause in the pact was forcing it to not reveal price details of the deal was "totally wrong".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said there was no clause in a 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the government from divulging price details of the Rafale deal. Former defence minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony said the government's claim that a secrecy clause in the pact was forcing it to not reveal price details of the deal was "totally wrong".

They have to reveal price details of each aircraft, he said.

He also said the government cannot hide the price details of the Rafale jets as the deal has to be scrutinised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as well as Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Addressing a press conference, his colleague Anand Sharma added that the government owes Parliament an explanation on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "misled" the nation on the price issue.

"The French government had no objection in revealing the price of the Rafale aircraft. This was conveyed by the French president to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Another Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, echoed him said the prime minister and the defence minister misled Parliament on the issue. This, he said, is clearly a matter of breach of privilege.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.