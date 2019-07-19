App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may extend ongoing Parliament session by 2-3 days

At the BJP's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the session can be extended, if required.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is considering extending the ongoing session of Parliament by at least two to three days to complete its legislative business, sources said on July 19.

At the BJP's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the session can be extended, if required.

"The government is considering extending the parliamentary session by at least 2-3 days and BJP leaders are also in touch with opposition leaders to take them on board," the sources said.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on June 17 and is scheduled to conclude on July 26.

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till July 16, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 per cent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly, the productivity of Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority, unlike Lok Sabha, is also relatively high.

The productivity of the upper house was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:43 am

tags #India #Politics

