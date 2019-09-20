App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt investing LIC money in loss-making firms, shattering people's trust: Priyanka Gandhi

"LIC is another name for trust in India. Common people invest their hard earned money in LIC for future security, but the BJP government is investing LIC money in loss-making companies, shattering their trust," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the Modi government was "shattering" people's trust in LIC by investing the state-run insurance firm's money in loss-making companies. Taking to Twitter, she also tagged a media report which claimed that LIC has suffered losses of Rs 57,000 crore in just two and a half months.

"LIC is another name for trust in India. Common people invest their hard earned money in LIC for future security, but the BJP government is investing LIC money in loss-making companies, shattering their trust," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

"What kind of a policy is this that has become only a loss-making policy?" she said.

related news

The Congress on Wednesday had accused the government of "sacrificing" public money by investing in loss-making public sector units and said it was using the LIC as an instrument to meet its ends.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken had cited an RBI report and claimed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has doubled its investment in "risky" public sector undertakings in the last five years from Rs 11.94 lakh crore to Rs 22.64 lakh crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 09:17 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.