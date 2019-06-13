Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent attacks in future: Congress

The Congress on June 13 urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred & 4 Jawans injured in a terror attack in Anantnag My salutations to the valour of our Jawans

Two motrocycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday.