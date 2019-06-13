Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent attacks in future: Congress

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.
The Congress on June 13 urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.Two motrocycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday.
Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred & 4 Jawans injured in a terror attack in AnantnagMy salutations to the valour of our Jawans
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 11:34 am