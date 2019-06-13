App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent attacks in future: Congress

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress on June 13 urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

Two motrocycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 11:34 am

tags #India #Politics

