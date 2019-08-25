App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt indulging in media management in name of finding solution to slowdown: Priyanka Gandhi

She urged the Centre to take meaningful steps such as encouraging new investments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 25 slammed the BJP government over alleged economic slowdown, saying that in the name of finding a solution to the issue, it was only "indulging in media management".

She urged the Centre to take meaningful steps such as encouraging new investments.

"In the name of finding a solution to the economic slowdown, the BJP government is only indulging in media management," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"What is needed is that the government should make the situation absolutely clear. It should find a solution to prevent job losses. It should assure companies-investors and encourage new investments and jobs. The government should take meaningful steps," she said.

Her remarks come after the government on August 23 announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of start-ups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the automobile sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low.

First Published on Aug 25, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

