Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt had benefit of low int'l oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol, diesel raised: Sitaram Yechury

Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise on September 22, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the government over rising fuel prices, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 24 said that despite the benefit of low oil prices internationally since 2014, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised.

"This govt has had the benefit of low international oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol and diesel were unprecedented and raised. Relief to rich corporates now has cost govt Rs 1.45 lakh crore: it is making it up by taxing the common Indian," he said in a tweet.

"Tax on rich corporates reduced, while petrol and diesel prices are hiked continuously! Increasing the common Indian's misery is the only way this govt can raise revenues?" he tweeted.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:24 am

tags #India #Politics

