Govt gave sanction to prosecute 16 corrupt IAS officers in last three years: Jitendra Singh

The Central government has granted sanction to prosecute 16 IAS officers during last three years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on July 4.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said two IAS officers have been dismissed from service on corruption charges during last three years.

Also, as per information received from Ministry of Home Affairs, sanction for prosecution has been granted to prosecute two IPS officers involved in corruption cases during the last three years (2016 to 2019), Singh said.

He also said as per information received from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 15 cases of corruption against Indian Forest Service officers have been noticed and sanction for prosecution has been granted in seven cases during last three years.