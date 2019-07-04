Govt gave sanction to prosecute 16 corrupt IAS officers in last three years: Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh said two IAS officers have been dismissed from service on corruption charges during last three years.
The Central government has granted sanction to prosecute 16 IAS officers during last three years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on July 4.
Also, as per information received from Ministry of Home Affairs, sanction for prosecution has been granted to prosecute two IPS officers involved in corruption cases during the last three years (2016 to 2019), Singh said.
