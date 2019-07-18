App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt empowering minorities without appeasement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The minister said there is not a single district in the country where minorities were not benefited from the welfare programmes initiated by the Modi government since 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity" is the new mantra of the Narendra Modi government to carry out welfare programmes for the minorities, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Lok Sabha on July 18.

Naqvi said the minorities meant six centrally notified minority communities-- Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Muslim and Christian and not Muslims alone.

The minister said there is not a single district in the country where minorities were not benefited from the welfare programmes initiated by the Modi government since 2014.

"We believe in empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Naqvi said the annual allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the last three years were Rs 3827.26 crore (2016-17), Rs 4195.48 crore (2017-18) and Rs 4700.00 crore (2018-19).

He said Rs 1071.10 crore has been allocated for the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram' under which 40 hostels, 1,628 smart classes, 59 sadbhav mandaps, 350 market sheds, 21 residential schools, 37 schools buildings, 4,083 additional classrooms, 88 health projects and 1,096 anganwadi centres were constructed in minority dominated areas.
