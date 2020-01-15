App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt did not take anyone into confidence before bringing CAA: Mayawati

Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati said, "Centre has not taken anyone into confidence which is very sad. That is why, there is a 'haahaakaar' (outcry) in the country."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said it is "sad" that the government had not taken anyone into "confidence" before bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the Centre to withdraw it.

She said, "Even in the neighbouring country of Pakistan, Muslims are oppressed by the government. Crime and atrocities can happen with anyone. Hence, the Centre should reconsider CAA, withdraw it, and bring a new law after consensus."

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #CAA #India #Mayawati #NRC #Politics

