App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt changes, but 'economic manhandling' remains: Congress Randeep Surjewala on RBI dy guv's resignation

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the RBI merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigning from his position at the central bank, the Congress on June 24 said he has added his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the "mirror of truth" to the BJP regime.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "government changes, but issues of economic manhandling remain!"

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the RBI merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons.

Close

This is the second high-profile exit from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last seven months. Earlier in December 2018, Governor Urjit Patel had resigned nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term.

related news

"RBI Dy Guv, Viral Acharya adds his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the 'Mirror of Truth' to BJP regime. 4 Economic Advisors,2 RBI Guvs & a Niti Aayog VC has resigned earlier!" Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said: "RBI Governor, Viral Acharya's resignation comes just six months before his tenure was due to end; could his abrupt decision have anything to do with his stance on reaffirming the RBI's independence from the current government."



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #RBI

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.