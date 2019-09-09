App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt celebrating 100 days of 'success' amid economic slowdown: CPI

The CPI also asked how the government can talk about success at a time when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing an "unprecedented crisis".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI on September 9 said it is "surprised" that the government is celebrating 100 days of "success" even though the country is facing an economic slowdown.

The Modi government has completed 100 days in office in its second consecutive term and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on September 8 asserted that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and there is no "panic situation" in the country.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also asked how the government can talk about success at a time when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing an "unprecedented crisis".

"Growing unemployment, rising intolerance, suppression of democratic rights and pursuit of a divisive RSS agenda, and gross neglect of economic slowdown, characterise the 100 days of this RSS-led BJP government," it said in a statement.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is surprised to note that when the toiling masses and the people in general are suffering due to the economic slowdown, the government is celebrating 100 days of success," it said.

The CPI also said an unprecedented agrarian crisis remains unaddressed.

"The people of Kashmir are facing unprecedented crisis due to suppression of democratic rights since the last one month.

"Nearly 20 lakh people in Assam are facing an uncertain future due to exclusion from the NRC (National Register of Citizens). People in West Bengal and other states are being threatened by BJP leaders and ministers with a new NRC," the party said.

The CPI expects that government will realise the gravity of the situation and work for unity and retrieving the economy in the interest of the nation, the party said.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

