you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt cannot suppress my voice in Parliament: Chidambaram

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon.

"I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he said.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Chidambaram #government #India #Parliament #Politics

