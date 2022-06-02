English
    Govt bungalows allowed to be retained by those who get another job: Puri

    Recently, the Centre launched action against the former MPs and Union ministers who were overstaying in their official bungalows.

    June 02, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Image)

    Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said government bungalows are allowed to be retained by those who get "another job".

    Puri said this at a press conference in New Delhi while responding to a question on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad still staying in a government bungalow, despite retiring as a Rajya Sabha member in February last year.

    "There are some others also.... If someone gets another job, we regularise it. We have some cases," the Union minister said. Recently, the Centre launched action against the former MPs and Union ministers who were overstaying in their official bungalows.

    In March, Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan was evicted from the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan. Former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was also asked to vacate his bungalow.

    Meanwhile, Puri said a pilot project is being planned for city buses to run on green hydrogen, However, he did not divulge the details.
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 pm
