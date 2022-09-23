Govt, assembly united against corruption: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after Speaker cancels ad hoc appointments

The Uttarakhand government and the state assembly are united in the fight against corruption, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Friday, welcoming Speaker Ritu Khanduri’s decision to revoke 228 ad hoc appointments in the assembly made in violation of norms.

Khanduri Friday revoked the 228 ad hoc appointments in the state assembly — 150 were made till 2016, six in 2020 and 72 in 2021 — on the recommendation of an expert committee.

Constituted by her on September 3, the expert panel headed by retired IAS officer DK Kotia completed the probe within 20 days, 10 days ahead of the one-month deadline, and submitted its final report to the speaker late on Thursday night.

The panel was set up on the recommendation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami following charges of favouritism in the appointments on the discretion of successive Speakers.

”The state government is working with a sense of commitment towards good governance. We will not tolerate corruption of any kind. The state government and the state assembly are one in the campaign against corruption,” Dhami said.

Talking further about his government’s action against corrupt activities, he said that after irregularities surfaced in the recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the responsibility of conducting other papers was transferred to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

The examination process has been started afresh, he said. He said stern action has been taken against the culprits in the paper leak case with a total of 41 persons arrested so far and chargesheets filed against 18.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with irregularities in recruitment to the post of forest guards and one in connection with the appointment of security guards at the secretariat, Dhami said.

Youths will not be subjected to any injustice, the Chief Minister said and asked them to start preparing for the competitive examinations with full dedication and enthusiasm.