Govt approved 187 new cold chain projects in last five years

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries approved 187 new cold chain projects in the last five years and a number of policy measures have been taken for creating cold chain infrastructure, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 9.

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on July 9 said that under the scheme for integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure, 292 projects have been approved so far.

She said 154 projects have started commercial production and 117 of them were completed in the last five years.

As many as 187 new cold chain projects have been approved in the last five years and also a number of policy measures have been taken to encourage setting up of cold chain infrastructure, the minister said.